The funny side of T.B. Joshua

By Ihechukwu Njoku

Nigerian Prophet T.B. Joshua has released a video on YouTube showcasing a side of the cleric unknown to many.

T.B. Joshua is regularly in the news for his alleged prophetic prowess, the controversial deliverance said to be occurring in The Synagogue, Church Of All Nations (SCOAN) as well as the purported miracles, signs and wonders.

However, a video released via Emmanuel TV’s official YouTube channel has shown a comic side to one of Africa’s most controversial pastor.

The video titled ‘T.B. Joshua – Funny Moments’ shows The SCOAN congregation in stitches due to Joshua’s comic examples and energetic dance steps.

The tagline of the video reads, “In times of tension and pressure, laughing becomes a great relief.”

The reaction from Joshua’s over 150,000 YouTube subscribers has been mixed, some enjoying the unconventional comic relief with others insisting that the happenings worldwide called for prayer and not laughter.

See Video Below: