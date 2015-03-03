The funny side of T.B. Joshua

TB Joshua
TB Joshua

By Ihechukwu Njoku

Nigerian Prophet T.B. Joshua has released a video on YouTube showcasing a side of the cleric unknown to many.

T.B. Joshua is regularly in the news for his alleged prophetic prowess, the controversial deliverance said to be occurring in The Synagogue, Church Of All Nations (SCOAN) as well as the purported miracles, signs and wonders.

However, a video released via Emmanuel TV’s official YouTube channel has shown a comic side to one of Africa’s most controversial pastor.

The video titled ‘T.B. Joshua – Funny Moments’ shows The SCOAN congregation in stitches due to Joshua’s comic examples and energetic dance steps.

The tagline of the video reads, “In times of tension and pressure, laughing becomes a great relief.”

The reaction from Joshua’s over 150,000 YouTube subscribers has been mixed, some enjoying the unconventional comic relief with others insisting that the happenings worldwide called for prayer and not laughter.

See Video Below:

  • Victor Gee

    Thanks my daddy. Very humble and loving.

  • Jesse

    Hey, I know this is you ! Defenders of TB Joshua.

    Isaiah 56:11 Yea, they are greedy dogs which can never have enough, and they are shepherds that cannot understand: they all look to their own way, every one for his gain, from his quarter.

    This describes you to a Tee. You and your defense of your false private prophet.

    Greedy dogs, (always in the money), shepherds that cannot understand, (allow people to be killed on their whims, like the command “go get it, the anointing water, results numerous killed, broken leg and scores hurt. Then must have hostel building for charging 400, or 4000 dollars with private butler, result 116 people DIED ! ) nooooo, not greedy dogs right ? You foul miserable piece of vermin, you stop at nothing, even condones lives to be taken by those greedy dogs and support it every single day by your actions and your words.

    Show me anywhere that that is not from Satan ? Buying yourself off with money that is not yours, tax evaders by white washing business money in church for devious purposes and not the to the glory of God the Father than by your own praise of it ! Your own ! You, yourself.

  • Okoro Rose

  • Uche

    The future 30 years will be worse than the past 30 years!