Agricultural Revolution: Nigeria to flag off yam export to Europe Thursday

Heaps of Anam yam in a Nigerian Market
Heaps of Anam yam in a Nigerian Market

The Federal Government of Nigeria has said that it would formally flag off the export of yam to Europe on Thursday.

Yam, a tuber crop, is a staple food in Nigeria and is grown in several parts of the country.

The export plan was revealed by the Minister of Agriculture, Audu Ogbe, on Wednesday while addressing State House correspondents after the meeting of the Federal Executive Council, FEC, chaired by acting president Yemi Osinbajo.

Mr. Ogbe said 72 tonnes of yam will be exported in the first phase of the programme to the United Kingdom.

The minister said while Thursday’s event is the formal take off of the programme, some tonnes of yam that were exported earlier arrived New York on June 16 this year.

Mr. Ogbe said according to statistics by the Food and Agricultural Organisation, FAO, “Nigeria accounts for 61 per cent of total yam output in the world.”

He said Nigerian yam is in demand across the globe, adding “it is an embarrassment not to find Nigerian yam in those markets.”

“We don’t even consume all the yam we produce, most go to wastage,” he said.

The minister said in order to address the wastage, his ministry is working on using solar coolers to keep the yams at 14 degrees to make it suitable for export.

“The Nigeria Centre for Agricultural Mechanization in Ilorin is producing a mechanized yam ploughing machine that will be attached to a tractor to ease production,” he said.

He also said it was because of poor storage that made some countries to reject Nigerian yam when efforts to export it was carried out in the past.

On expected income, Mr. Ogbe said, “It’s only in about a month time that we will know how much the country will earn after exports to US, UK and China.”

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:WARNING TO MEN: These 3 Foods is Killing Your Erection. Click Here to Know Them...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • dave jacob

    “We don’t even consume all the yam we produce, most go to wastage,” he said.
    How can we consume all the yam when your gvt’s gutter devaluation of the naira, uncountable % increment in prices of good and services and other killing measures has made it impossible for Nigerians to buy even what is produced here in Nigeria. It is a disaster that your gvt-in-waiting when campaigning said GEJ had made Nigerians very poor (Yes, your people were right!). But now, with all the killing measures this gvt has introduced, your gvt has made Nigerians poorer than the church rat. May God protect His own o and save us from people like Audu Ogbe who are a disastrous contradiction in power!

  • FreeNigeria

    Now the common man can kiss yam good bye cos they’ll never be able to afford it.

    • emmanuel

      This is good to know, but Yam is not in high demand in the World. It is majorly consumed by Nigerians in Diaspora. I advice the country give so much attention to produce that are basic material for food and Chemical production abroad.
      Let me be cynical here. Is the 72 metric tonnes less than the five million tubers Audu Ogbeh told Nigerians was donated for Buharis election? Meanwhile, nobody saw those yam.

    • Irumundomon

      The old man who does not know his age, don’t care about the common in Nigeria anyway. You can remember the prices of things in Nigeria, before he was voted into office. His children marry billionaires, he has that hate mind towards the common people in Nigeria.

  • emmanuel

    Good development. We produce 61% of yam worldwide, because na Nigerians home and Abroad dey chop am. If should have been in high demand if others consume it.
    I beg, make we nor forget the Industries – not particular about the light Assembly factories set-up by the Asians and Middle East in Nigeria.
    The Government should work to attract MNC’s set up factories accross Nigeria,

    • Ndidi

      No electricity = going nowhere. We first need electricity…. Then (cargo) trains….. Then functional roads……. Then river cargo barges. Then, we need water in order to keep to hygiene standards and not release toxic chemicals from factory activities into the environment. Nigerians haven’t joined the 21st century, and until the MAJORITY of the people get serious about ridding the country of this fanatical corruption that has caged the citizens up, we’ll continue to live at the tech level of the caveman.

      • Aroms Aigbehi

        Ask them why they don’t buy GE TM2500 turbines from GE. they can produce 35 MW electricity and can be delivered within a month and can be setup in 11 days. 100 of them will provide 3500 MV of electricity for Nigeria. This is almost the capacity of Nigerian today. All this can be done in 3 months. Google it. I have spoken with GE.

  • Dawood

    Biafraudsters, thieves, pedophiles, smugglers, forgers, adulterers, looters and their apologists won’t like this story. Kudos to the Buhari administration. Again. The only thing the corrupt and thieving Jonathan administration and the administration’s before his exported were our looted monies. May we never see their types again.

    • emmanuel

      Lazy brain

  • George

    Shameful country Gambia is banning their maize from been exported to Kenya just to have enough cheap foods for their citizens but our old vultures just to score nonsense political point are determines to export what is not enough to the wicked Britain.

  • Aroms Aigbehi

    You people shouldn’t worry. 72 tonnes is just about 3 containers. Big propaganda. nothing in it. To be a serious exporter of anything you have to export hundreds of container not three. many people have been exported 3 container of yam before. Try again Mr. Minister.

    • Irumundomon

      They are only fooling apc supporters, it is very unfortunate, the kind of people in apc, again big shame to the leaders of these fake news

    • Romberg

      Ask him tomorrow, he’d say he meant 72,000 tons! These are exports to retailers of African food in the U.K. It’s nothing new and they do more than 72 tons anyways – maybe the 72 tons is for one single importer.

      A man who blaimed Nigerians for importing food, but will like to import hay to stop herdsmen cruelty! Don’t you think the man is not alright? Imagine a nation announcing with pride that they have exported 3 containers of yam tubers! And to Europe for that matter!

  • Ndidi

    MESSAGE TO THE GOVERNMENT:
    Herdsmen are killing farmers and destroying farms, so until you get serious and make herdsmen buy/lease land to set up cattle farms/ranches (like all other farmers must do), this is not a serious development. Herdsmen have destroyed so many farms and frightened so many people from farming that they are causing food insecurity. If the terrorist herdsmen are not stopped, there will hardly be any type of food in the country, and we will be importing yam, not exporting it.

  • Irumundomon

    At the airports, Customs charge between 1500 to 2000 naira when we try to take one or two tubers overseas, because it is not enough in Nigeria, now is for buhari and his Brianless and clueless party members, to organize a kangaroo news conference, to announce that Nigeria have more than enough yam, for local consuption, and export is now their main priority. Who brought this yams from iran, shame on apc and their supporters. They should keep on lying to Nigerian.

  • okoko

    Whatever meager revenue that comes out of this will not be nearly enough for one alhaji in government to steal. On the other hand, it will have the impact back home of raising the price of yam.

  • Deansmart

    Some people will just come on line made comments like something wrong with their brain cell ,anyway it good to know, is now possible to download from your play store BRAIN APPS that will help some people with brain malfunctioning

  • aboki

    When NULGE revealed the non payment of LG salaries across Nigeria in which 23 States owed workers, despite collecting their Monthly Allocation from Federation Account and BAIL OUT FUNDS from FGN. It’s a non issue to these noise makers.
    When EVANS saga was revealed and the Billions he made in crime i.e. kidnapping business some shameless people especially WAILERS are calling for his release.
    When NIGERIANS are globetrotting tarnishing the Nation’s Image by involving in DRUG PUSHING and other negative vices these noise makers are mute.
    There are thousands of Nigerians in various prisons across the globe involved in negative vices in quast for quick money. It’s their CHARACTERS as their kins men and women are involved in these uncultured attitude.
    When CORRUPT JUDGES are being search and charged to court from Supreme Court to lower ones to sanitised judiciary it’s a non issue.
    When OKORO was arrested with ARMS at our port they’re mute.
    When FGN band the Importations of food by encouraging local production, these so-called activist are barking and shouting fouls.
    When the present Government is trying to rationalise our economy based on the present reality saboteurs are busy with all their arsenals available.
    Our so-called activist and economic gurus are always busy with their absolute formulae and theories that are not applicable or workable in the present dispensation.
    The effort taking by present Government is worth applauding sentiments aside.
    A NATION like Nigeria cannot remain a consumer nation with such a population and the economic potentials.
    Nigeria required total rebranding, reorientation and reorganization to move forward.